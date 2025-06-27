Dodgers Named 'Best Fit' for Sandy Alcantara, Who Has 60 Percent Chance of Being Traded
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara for some time now, but as the trade deadline nears, it appears the defending champions are a legitimate candidate to land the ace.
More news: Dodgers Castoff Pitcher Signs With American League Contender
ESPN has the likelihood of Alcantara being traded this summer at 60 percent. The Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles have been listed as the best fits for Alcantara.
"Alcantara was arguably the best pitcher in baseball in 2022, winning the NL Cy Young unanimously," ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel wrote. "He was more solid than spectacular in 2023 and missed 2024 with Tommy John surgery. He has been tinkering this season to try to get his pitch mix and locations right in hopes of regaining his former glory.
"It is starting to look as though he is turning the corner to become a midrotation starter (or better?) once again as he has posted a 2.74 ERA in four June outings. The Marlins could hold on to him until the winter, when teams like Baltimore would be more inclined to acquire him and the final two years of his contract."
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman notably said the Dodgers' aggressive offseason was in hopes of avoiding the trade market in July. However, the Dodgers find themselves with a depleted starting rotation yet again.
Now, it appears the Dodgers will be looking to add a starter, outfielder and possibly reliever at the deadline.
As L.A. prepares to make another deep playoff push this fall, the defending champions still have some areas on the roster to make improvements. While trading for a starting pitcher isn't ideal, the Dodgers may have no other choice.
More news: Shohei Ohtani’s Third Pitching Start for Dodgers Officially Revealed
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.