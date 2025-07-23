Dodgers Named Best Landing Spot for $45 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
The injuries within the pitching staff continue to crop up in Los Angeles.
While several arms are on the way back for the Boys in Blue, the Dodgers still could use some help to fortify the rotation as the team heads towards the playoffs.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report analyzed the trade market, predicting which teams would be sellers and which teams would be interested in acquiring talent that could put them over the top in the postseason.
More news: Dodgers Discussing Blockbuster Trades for Star Relievers as Deadline Looms: Report
"A surprise playoff team in 2024, the Royals have taken a step backward, entering the All-Star break with a 47-50 record and just an 11.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. Don't expect a full-blown fire sale, but flipping Lugo could bring back a quality prospect haul, and he will likely hit free agency this winter with a $15 million player option for 2026 that is a safe bet to be declined."
Reuter then specifically mentioned the Dodgers as being the best overall fit for Lugo.
"The Dodgers are probably only going to target high-end rotation additions since they already have a number of quality arms, and Lugo fits the bill with a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 101 innings a year after finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young balloting. He could be the 2025 version of Jack Flaherty."
Lugo will not blow anyone away with velocity or overpowering stuff. He relies heavily on mixing speeds and utilizing deception. The craftiness has worked very well for him, and Lugo is the type of dependable arm that the Dodgers could use as a starter in a playoff series — or perhaps as a long reliever in one of the famed bullpen games we've seen manager Dave Roberts utilize time and time again.
Lugo's contract is also something that should be attractive for the Dodgers. He has a $15 million player option at the end of this season. Given his reputation as a rock-solid starter, coupled with his age (35), Lugo is likely looking at one more multi-year deal to cash in.
As such, even if his potential tenure with the Dodgers doesn't go well, Los Angeles likely wouldn't have Lugo's contract on the books moving forward.
More news: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals Why He Doesn't 'Feel For' Braves' Matt Olson
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.