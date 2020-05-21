Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers today were named a finalist for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced, in recognition of the work of the club’s official charity, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF). The sixth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. LADF is tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos.

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

“For Angelenos with limited access to education, sports, and healthcare, we strive to be a champion that increases the quality of life and confidence of the people we serve,” said Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “We are honored by this recognition and the ability to use the historic Dodger brand and the power of sport to run and fund proven programs that impact the lives of those who need it most.”

LADF is bigger than baseball, envisioning a city where every Angeleno, regardless of zip code, has the opportunity to thrive. To date, LADF has invested over $30 million in the community and has grown to impact over 2.3 million youth through direct programs and grants to local nonprofit organizations, including serving over 10,000 youth annually through its sports-based youth development program, Dodgers RBI; 10,000 youth through its LA Reads literacy initiative that inspires children to build a lifelong love of reading; over 9,000 students through the use of baseball as a STEM textbook in its Science of Baseball curriculum; and providing 368,000 youth access to safe, playable fields in their neighborhoods with 51 completed Dodgers Dreamfields, including two universally-accessible adaptive fields.

In addition to the Dodgers/LADF, the other finalists for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year are the Denver Broncos (NFL), New York City FC (MLS) and Sacramento Kings (NBA).

