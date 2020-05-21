InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

Howard Cole

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers today were named a finalist for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced, in recognition of the work of the club’s official charity, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF). The sixth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. LADF is tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos.

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

[More from SI's Inside the Dodgers: Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster.]

“For Angelenos with limited access to education, sports, and healthcare, we strive to be a champion that increases the quality of life and confidence of the people we serve,” said Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “We are honored by this recognition and the ability to use the historic Dodger brand and the power of sport to run and fund proven programs that impact the lives of those who need it most.”

LADF is bigger than baseball, envisioning a city where every Angeleno, regardless of zip code, has the opportunity to thrive. To date, LADF has invested over $30 million in the community and has grown to impact over 2.3 million youth through direct programs and grants to local nonprofit organizations, including serving over 10,000 youth annually through its sports-based youth development program, Dodgers RBI; 10,000 youth through its LA Reads literacy initiative that inspires children to build a lifelong love of reading; over 9,000 students through the use of baseball as a STEM textbook in its Science of Baseball curriculum; and providing 368,000 youth access to safe, playable fields in their neighborhoods with 51 completed Dodgers Dreamfields, including two universally-accessible adaptive fields.

In addition to the Dodgers/LADF, the other finalists for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year are the Denver Broncos (NFL), New York City FC (MLS) and Sacramento Kings (NBA).

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We want to impact Los Angeles’ most pressing problems: improving access to education, health care, affordable housing, youth programs and social justice. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation. 

The above is quoted directly from Dodgers Public Relations.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster

I'm especially intrigued by Edwin Rios, who is a real-deal stick. He hit .270/.340/.575, with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs in what I believe were his final 393 minor league at bats at Oklahoma City last year, he hit .277/.393/.617 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 47 Los Angeles at bats and was at .296/.367/.444, with one and six in exhibition action prior to the shutdown.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Honorable Mention: Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Upton, Gerrit Cole, Adrian Gonzalez, David Price, B.J. Surhoff, Darryl Strawberry.

Paul Banks

The Los Angeles Browns? It Almost Happened, in 1942

Did you know that the St. Louis Browns almost moved to Los Angeles in 1942? You're one up from me if you did. And I thought I knew everything about Los Angeles Dodgers history. Of course, this isn't Dodgers history, and had the Browns made the move - and they were oh-so-close - well, imagine how different all our lives would be.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers to Hold Inaugural Zoom Party en Español Thursday

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring current players Kiké Hernández, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol and Edwin Ríos, former Dodgers Adrián González and Fernando Valenzuela as well as broadcasters Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo, Pepe Yñiguez and Jorge Jarrín.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Edwin Uceta

Uceta’s 2019 campaign was especially impressive. He began the year at Rancho, making 10 starts, with a 4-0 record, a 2.15 ERA, 1.252 WHIP, 16 BB and 65 Ks in 50 1/3 IP. Promoted to the Double-Tulsa Drillers, Uceta pitched in 16 games (14 starts), going 7-2, with 3.21, 1.301, with 33 BB and 76 in 73. All told, we’re talking an 11-2 record and a second-in-the-Dodgers’ system a 2.77 ERA and 141 strikeouts.

Jake Reiner

Five Players Dodgers Might Take with 29th Pick in MLB Draft

Since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014, seven of L.A.'s nine first round picks came from the college ranks.

Paul Banks

Book Excerpt: The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife

With the sixth installment of our book excerpt series, we are proud to highlight the volume that everyone is talking about, "The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife," by Brad Balukjian, published in April by University of Nebraska Press.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Mitchell White

The 2019 campaign was a mixed bag. A fine 2.10 ERA in seven games (all starts) at Tulsa; an unsightly 6.50 in 16 games and 13 starts at AAA-Oklahoma City. To be fair, however, the OKC number is skewed by one outing in which a struggling White took one for the team, allowing 11 earned runs on 12 hits in four innings. Even so, we're talking about a 5.28.

Howard Cole

What Does it Say About the State of Baseball Labor Relations When Scott Boras Looks Like the Good Guy?

I can't believe I'm going to say this, but Scott Boras is spot on. He's beyond spot on. He's 100 percent right and the league is completely off base.

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto

Dodgers Joc Pederson Autographed Jersey, Sandy Koufax Painting Highlight National Psoriasis Foundation Silent Auction

Today (Thursday) only, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Howard Cole

by

Arky