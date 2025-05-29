Dodgers Named Trade Fit for $56 Million Cy Young Winner in Potential Blockbuster Move
With the way this season has gone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team might not have five healthy starting pitchers to use by the time the playoffs roll around.
The injury issues have cropped up in a very troubling way for Dave Roberts' team. This issue has also been discussed constantly despite the first place Dodgers possessing a 34-22 record heading into their weekend series against the New York Yankees.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman likely will yet again have to get creative when it comes to adding possible pitching depth to the team. One name standing out as a possible option is former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.
RJ Anderson of CBS Sports penned an article which aimed to preview July's trade deadline. A host of names were included in the article. Anderson specifically linked Alcantara to the Dodgers.
"Alcantara appeared to be the league's most obvious top trade candidate coming into the season as he returned from Tommy John surgery. His velocity is back and he's generating plenty of ground balls, but his command hasn't been there and his pitches are finding the barrel too often. Teams will have to assess not only what they think of his chances of righting the ship in-season, but how much they're willing to part with in order to play the odds."
Along with Los Angeles, the other two teams mentioned as possible suitors include the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees.
Alcantara's numbers are quite bad on the surface in 2025. The 6-foot-5 right-handed hurler has a 2-7 record along with a dreadful 8.47 ERA. Heavily reliant on his fastball, teams are sitting on the pitch and teeing off with great effectiveness.
Baseball Savant does indicate that Alcantara's heater is averaging 97.2 miles per hour — putting him in the 92nd percentile across the league. Knowing how Los Angeles operates, the pitching coordinators would likely alter the usage and have Alcantara work with the fastball off offspeed pitches.
At the very least, a potential package to get the hard-throwing pitcher could be considerable. He's got one more year on his contract for 2026, and a club option in 2027 worth only $21 million. With him on the books for the next two-and-a-half years, it's a curious discussion as to whether the Dodgers would be willing to part with one of their prized prospects.
Alcantara certainly does fit the bill for the Dodgers' usual liking as a guy with tons of talent that could overtake the injury risk. He had Tommy John surgery in October 2023.
