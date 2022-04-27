Dodgers: National Pundit Crushes Clayton Kershaw For Not Completing the Perfecto

Dodgers fans couldn't simply enjoy Walker Buehler's complete game on Monday. It inevitably led to revisiting manager Dave Roberts pulling Clayton Kershaw six outs away from a perfect game earlier this month in Minnesota.

Buehler threw 108 pitches en route to recording the first complete game in MLB this season.

There are some big differences that fans are overlooking when making the comparison. Monday was Buehler's fourth start of the season whereas Kershaw start in Minnesota was his season debut. Also, Kershaw is coming off a serious arm injury he suffered last season that led to him missing the bulk of the second half of the season as well as the entire postseason.

Despite the differing circumstances, MLB Networks Chris "Mad Dog" Russo solely thinks the onus falls on Kershaw, not Doc, for failing to complete his perfect game. Russo explained on Tuesday on his show, High Heat.

“The idea that Dave Roberts is the guy that takes the hit for Kershaw is a bunch of nonsense. Because if Kershaw told Dave Roberts ‘I got a perfect game, I’m in my mid-30s, I’m not going to be around forever, there’s twenty-something in the history of the sport, I want the ball’ … he didn’t even stop Buehler from going out there to pitch the 9th inning.”

Well, that's certainly a take from one of baseball's hot take artists. However, an serious arm injury and a shortened spring training cannot be overlooked when it comes to rehashing Kershaw's almost perfect game.

Kershaw and the Dodgers are worried about October, not April.