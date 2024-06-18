Dodgers' New City Connect Design Confirms Leaked Fan Photos – Mostly
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released their new City Connect uniforms on Monday, and the uniforms are pretty close to the fan photos that were leaked back in May.
The city connect uniforms are full of symbolism, with the lettering of "Los Angeles" representing the font of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the team's original home in the city. The uniform also features the hashtag #ITFDB. "It's time for Dodger baseball!" was a catchphrase broadcaster Vin Scully would say to begin every Dodger game, and has become an on-field pregame tradition since his retirement.
These details were apparent from the initial leaked photos of the City Connect uniforms that were on sale in public. There are some minor differences of note.
The primary difference shown is the official uniform features the player's number above the "Los Angeles" on the front of the jersey. Another critical difference is the Guggenheim logo patch on the sleeve is not on the leaked jerseys.
The logo, which became part of the Dodgers' official jersey set this year, represents the Dodgers' current ownership group which includes Mark Walter, Stan Kasten, Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Magic Johnson, Peter Gruber, Bobby Patton, Todd Boehly, Robert L. Plummer, and Alan Smolinisky.
The Dodgers will officially be debuting their new City Connect uniforms on Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Angels. These are the team's second City Connect uniform designs, after their original "Los Dodgers" uniforms paid tribute to the franchise's Latino fan base.