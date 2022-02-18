Skip to main content
Dodgers: New MLB Rule Could Heavily Impact LA
MLB submitted a new rule to the MLBPA on Thursday and it could make the Dodgers lives more difficult.

MLB and the MLBPA met on Thursday to work towards a new CBA. According to reports, the meeting lasted 15 minutes. That being said, there was rule proposed rule change that could heavily impact the Dodgers.

According to sources, MLB proposed a rule that would limit the number of times a club can option a player during a season. That could prove to be very challenging for the Dodgers.

Under the current system, players can be optioned five times. In recent years, the Dodgers have taken full advantage of those rules. Unlike most clubs, the Dodgers use them judicially, but they leverage the rule to the hilt. Simply put, the Dodgers identify multiple players that can be sent-up and sent-down as needed.

The new rule proposal submitted by the league would make it so a team can only option a player four times. That could make cobbling together the back-end of the starting rotation a bit more difficult for the Dodgers.

