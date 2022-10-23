Skip to main content

Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency

Beau Burrows has yet to have his breakthrough season but maybe it's coming with a different team.

Beau Burrows got his major league debut back in 2020 but the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has struggled to really shine on the mound. 

Burrows was selected in the first round with the Detroit Tigers’ 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. 5 years later, he debuted with the Tigers and appeared in 5 games of the shortened season. Across his 6.2 innings, he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and posted a 5.40 ERA. 

During the 2021 season, he spent the first half of the season with Detriot then finished in Minnesota. Across 6 games and 11 innings of work between the two teams, he posted a 13.91 ERA after giving up 18 runs on 16 hits. 

After the season, he was elected to free agency by the Twins. The Los Angeles Dodgers saw the potential and signed him to a minor league contract in late November.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This past season in OKC, Burrows' posted a 7.18 ERA, the worst ERA of his minor league career. He also had a record of 8-6, 95 strikeouts, and 1.82 WHIP in 100.1 innings pitched. 

He stayed at the Triple-AAA level for the entirety of the season and fought for his spot as a starting pitcher before becoming a part of the bullpen.

But the truth of the matter is this: He walked about 20% of batters he faced compared to a 12.7% strikeout rate while giving up 18 home runs during the season.

It was announced Saturday that the Los Angeles Dodgers had made their first offseason move by electing Burrows to free agency. Hopefully, the first-round pick can break through with another team who is looking for some extra help in the bullpen for the 2023 year.

Goodluck Beau!

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Starting Pitching for Los Angeles is Something to Improve On

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers 2023 Roster Could Feature Some Minor League Stars

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18693920_168396005_lowres
News

If the Dodgers Made No Moves This Offseason, What Does the Roster Look Like?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18826082_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Life and Career Celebrated at LA Lakers Home Opener

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19233808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Analyst Questions LA's Process in the Postseason vs the Regular Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19233808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Insider Says LA Needs to Address the Ninth-Inning Bullpen Situation

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19006985_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Still Haven't Forgiven Carlos Correa, Oppose Him Signing with LA

By Jeff J. Snider