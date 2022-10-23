Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency

Beau Burrows got his major league debut back in 2020 but the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has struggled to really shine on the mound.

Burrows was selected in the first round with the Detroit Tigers’ 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. 5 years later, he debuted with the Tigers and appeared in 5 games of the shortened season. Across his 6.2 innings, he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and posted a 5.40 ERA.

During the 2021 season, he spent the first half of the season with Detriot then finished in Minnesota. Across 6 games and 11 innings of work between the two teams, he posted a 13.91 ERA after giving up 18 runs on 16 hits.

After the season, he was elected to free agency by the Twins. The Los Angeles Dodgers saw the potential and signed him to a minor league contract in late November.

This past season in OKC, Burrows' posted a 7.18 ERA, the worst ERA of his minor league career. He also had a record of 8-6, 95 strikeouts, and 1.82 WHIP in 100.1 innings pitched.

He stayed at the Triple-AAA level for the entirety of the season and fought for his spot as a starting pitcher before becoming a part of the bullpen.

But the truth of the matter is this: He walked about 20% of batters he faced compared to a 12.7% strikeout rate while giving up 18 home runs during the season.

It was announced Saturday that the Los Angeles Dodgers had made their first offseason move by electing Burrows to free agency. Hopefully, the first-round pick can break through with another team who is looking for some extra help in the bullpen for the 2023 year.

Goodluck Beau!