Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet

It's never fun preparing for the worst, but with Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner set to hit the open market it brings up many implications. The team will have to decide how they will replace Turner if he choose to walk, or they can choose to come up with a replacement before he walks to get more value.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gained traction although he wouldn't replace Turner positionally. Bringing in Judge surely would make Turner leave, but rumors have also circulated with Carlos Correa while guys like Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts remain guys to keep eyes on.

Even with all the likely names circulating around, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic has thrown a new name into the mix and it probably isn't someone you are thinking of.

Perhaps a trade option, like Milwaukee’s Willy Adames, could allow the Dodgers to utilize their farm system for a more cost-effective option, as well.

Adames doesn't stick out like the pre mentioned list of shortstops, but at just 26 years old he led all shortstops with 31 home runs and sixth in doubles with 31. However, he was also second among all shortstops for strikeouts at 162 despite only playing 136 games (Swanson led shortstops with 182 strikeouts in 162 games).

The strikeout clip is not something the Dodgers need more of especially with the heartache from the postseason. If the postseason taught the team anything, they need to get more runs on the board and Adames may be too boom or bust for the team when they'd need him most.