Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Ace Hurler Walker Buehler Done for 2022

Dodgers News: Ace Hurler Walker Buehler Done for 2022

Bad news for the Dodgers pitching staff ahead of postseason play.

The Dodgers were dealt a big blow today as it was announced that right-hander Walker Buehler is done for the year and will undergo elbow surgery.

More details to come on what surgery is upcoming. Buehler last pitched on June 10th, exiting his start early while dealing with discomfort in his pitching arm. At the time it was described as a forearm -- or flexor tendon -- strain that would be sidelining the ace.

Initially, the team hoped they could get the hurler back before the postseason but things have not trended well during his rehab.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the surgery being performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, chances seem reasonable that Tommy John surgery may be on the table.

In one positive note, the Dodgers have Dustin May returning this weekend following a long rehab from Tommy John surgery of his own. May will fill the need for a right-handed fireballer in the rotation heading into October.

Buehler finishes his season with a 6-3 record and a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts.

More details to come on this news as they become available. 

Walker Buehler

Graterol
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off in First Minor League Rehab Game

By AJ Gonzalez29 minutes ago
FreddieFreeman
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Doc React to End of 12-Game Winning Streak

By AJ Gonzalez2 hours ago
USATSI_18851777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Two-Time All-Star Putting Together Impressive August Stats

By AJ Gonzalez4 hours ago
USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 40 Year-Old Record Smashed by LA Pitching Staff

By Ricardo Sandoval7 hours ago
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Infamous Moneyball Record Matched by LA After Friday’s Win

By Ricardo Sandoval20 hours ago
USATSI_14314347_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA

By Selena Marquez21 hours ago
USATSI_18866431_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Suffers Injury, Should Not Miss Time

By Kristilyn Hetherington23 hours ago
USATSI_18284486_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Ace Finds Creative Way to Donate to Kentucky Relief Effort

By Selena MarquezAug 14, 2022 5:30 PM EDT