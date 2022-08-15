Dodgers News: Ace Hurler Walker Buehler Done for 2022

The Dodgers were dealt a big blow today as it was announced that right-hander Walker Buehler is done for the year and will undergo elbow surgery.

More details to come on what surgery is upcoming. Buehler last pitched on June 10th, exiting his start early while dealing with discomfort in his pitching arm. At the time it was described as a forearm -- or flexor tendon -- strain that would be sidelining the ace.

Initially, the team hoped they could get the hurler back before the postseason but things have not trended well during his rehab.

With the surgery being performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, chances seem reasonable that Tommy John surgery may be on the table.

In one positive note, the Dodgers have Dustin May returning this weekend following a long rehab from Tommy John surgery of his own. May will fill the need for a right-handed fireballer in the rotation heading into October.

Buehler finishes his season with a 6-3 record and a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts.

More details to come on this news as they become available.