Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

Walker Buehler underwent a surgical procedure.

Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Buehler underwent a surgical procedure.

Over the weekend, Walker Buehler came out of his start early with what was later reported as a flexor strain. This meant that while the injury would not require surgery, the Dodgers would still be without the ace for quite some time.

Unfortunately, Buehler did need to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove some bone spurs regardless. Originally, the ace pitcher was going to have it done in the offseason, but due to his flexor tendon strain, he and the Dodgers opted to get it done now.

Bill Plunkett, of the OC Register, reported that Buehler confirmed the surgery on Monday.

While this may not be the update we were hoping for, the good news is Buehler may not need any additional time to recuperate from the surgery. Hopefully, the removal of those bone spurs will ease some pain and Walker Buehler can get back to being Walker f*n Buehler sooner rather than later. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest on Walker Buehler Injury, Will Dodgers Trade For Impact Starter, Frankie Montas, Castillo?

The window for his recovery is still estimated at 10-12 weeks.

Walker BuehlerLos Angeles Dodgers

News

The Cat Man is Off to a Historic Start for the Dodgers

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18538838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Jacob Amaya
News

Dodgers: Shortstop Jacob Amaya Promoted to Triple-A

By Daniel Palma3 hours ago
USATSI_18241566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Rejoins LA Bullpen

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Feb 16, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (66) throws during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18210390_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
USATSI_18408950_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022
Jul 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers manager (30) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) watch the action from behind a protective net during an intrasquad game at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner and Doc Disagree On Cause of LA’s June Swoon

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022