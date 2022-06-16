Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

Over the weekend, Walker Buehler came out of his start early with what was later reported as a flexor strain. This meant that while the injury would not require surgery, the Dodgers would still be without the ace for quite some time.

Unfortunately, Buehler did need to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove some bone spurs regardless. Originally, the ace pitcher was going to have it done in the offseason, but due to his flexor tendon strain, he and the Dodgers opted to get it done now.

Bill Plunkett, of the OC Register, reported that Buehler confirmed the surgery on Monday.

While this may not be the update we were hoping for, the good news is Buehler may not need any additional time to recuperate from the surgery. Hopefully, the removal of those bone spurs will ease some pain and Walker Buehler can get back to being Walker f*n Buehler sooner rather than later.

Latest on Walker Buehler Injury, Will Dodgers Trade For Impact Starter, Frankie Montas, Castillo?

The window for his recovery is still estimated at 10-12 weeks.