Dodgers News: All-Star Game MVP Pushing for World Series Matchup Against LA

Yankees slugger and All-Star Game MVP Giancarlo Stanton is all for a World Series matchup agains the Dodgers.

The All-Star Game is the ultimate celebration of baseball. There's too many feel good moments to count from Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. One that definitely stands out, much to the chagrin of first time Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin, is Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's two-run moonshot to the left field pavilion.

Stanton's blast tied the game at 2-2. Gonsolin stayed in the game and Byron Buxton, the very next batter, hit a solo shot to give the American League All-Stars the lead for good. The AL won their ninth-consecutive All-Star Game 3-2.

After the game, Stanton, who played his high school ball at Notre Dame High (Sherman Oaks, CA), discussed the possibility of his Yankees meeting the Dodgers in the World Series.

“On paper it’s lined up that way for a few years. Now both sides need to take care of business and get it done. If that’s how it ends up, cool. But you’re not coming in here just enjoying playing here if that’s the case. We’re going to try to win.”

The Yankees currently own the best record in baseball (64-29) and the best run differential (+198). They're currently on pace for 111 regular seasons and have been nothing short of a juggernaut. Playing in the loaded AL East is a challenge, but those damn Yankees are 43-24 in games against opponents over .500.

The Dodgers (60-30) are just two and a half games back of New York for the best record in the majors.

To Stanton's point, analysts have predicted a Dodgers-Yankees World Series time and time again in recent seasons.

This might very well be the year it happens. 

