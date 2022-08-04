Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Defends LA's Lack of Impact Trades at Deadline

While fans were upset about the anemic trade deadline, Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman defended the lack of moves.

LA fans have become used to the idea that the front office would make a big splash at the trade deadline. They've seen in the past with big names like Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer. However, this year was drastically different as the Dodgers took a more passive approach.

They did more subtracting from the roster than adding as they shipped off Mitch White, Jake Lamb, and Garrett Cleavinger in separate trades. The only player they added after everything was settled was Joey Gallo who has fallen off big time since he joined the Yankees.

While it was a disappointment that there was no big move made, the Dodgers don't necessarily need it as they have stars up and down their roster. Granted some are on the Injured List, but they should be back real soon which would provide a bigger boost than any trade would have.

Andrew Friedman surely believes so and he revealed just that as he spoke to the media on Tuesday. Despite the front office checking in on every big name, they valued the internal options much more. 

“We feel really good about the potential for what our pitching staff could look like in October. We’re not relying on all of them coming back and being great. Some combination of that, I think puts us in a really good position to have a really strong October pitching staff. So with the way our guys have performed, with the guys we have coming back, we felt really good about that group.”

Guys like Dustin May, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Walker Buehler are just the type of reinforcements the Dodgers need to make a deep playoff run.

Friedman has made big deals, but this summer, he's riding with the group already wearing Dodger blue.

Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
