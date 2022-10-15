Dodgers News: Austin Barnes on Team's Struggles on Offense

Do or Die tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing elimination in the NLDS. Yeah, NLDS. The Dodgers coughed up game three last night, coming up short, 2-1. The offense managed six hits and scored their lone run off a sacrifice fly by Mookie Betts in the fifth inning.

Los Angeles' biggest problem has been runners in scoring position. They cannot bring in those runners when it matters and haven't been able to do so since mid-way through game one.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes told the media they must do a better job capitalizing on those moments.

"Runs are at a premium in the playoffs; we need to do a better job when we get in those situations and capitalize on them. Whatever it has to be, moving a runner, it doesn't always have to be a hit…."

Runs have not been a premium for the Dodgers. In their last 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position, the Dodgers are 0-for-19. The Dodgers were the best offense in the regular season and are struggling mightily to get runs.

In the last 15 innings, the Dodgers have only scored one run. That is mind-boggling. The Dodger fans' biggest concern has come alive, and it is up to the Boys in Blue to figure it out.

Will the runs come across, or will this be the biggest collapse in baseball history? Find out tonight at 6:37 PM PT on FS1.