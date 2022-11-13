Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Hilarious Story Of Keeping World Series Baseball

The Dodgers didn't end the 2022 season on top, but it doesn't mean all is lost as it was just two seasons ago the Dodgers won the World Series. The final pitch thrown out by Julio Urias ended with a triumphant yell into the sky by Urias and Austin Barnes being on the receiving end of the pitch.

Barnes, being the smart man he is, keeps the ball and forever places it in the Dodgers' immortality. Since Barnes caught the ball he kept it for some time.

Well, some time surely passed and for the longest time, the Dodgers organization didn't get the ball back. It wasn't until recent fans discovered the extent of why the organization never got the ball back (via Doug McKain).

"I had the ball for awhile. The Dodgers were calling. I knew they were calling for the ball so I didn't answer the phone for a couple months. I just had it at my house and they started getting pretty mad so I gave it back to the Dodgers. I think it's somewhere around here in an exhibit or something."

The moment will remain in the hearts of Dodgers fans until the end of time as the Dodgers victory came during such a pinnacle moment in history, COVID-19.

This only furthers the notion of how great of a moment it truly was with Barnes being right in the middle of it all.

Thankfully the ball is finally back where it belongs and is something fans and players will get a chance to see for many years.