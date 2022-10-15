Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Still Loves Hitting Against Blake Snell

There hasn't been much for Dodger fans to cheer about so far in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The bats have remained cold, and Tony Gonsolin wasn't able to put in the type of performance Dave Roberts was looking for.

But there has been a bright spot through four innings, and that's Austin Barnes.

Barnes, who famously singled off Blake Snell in Game 6 of the World Series ultimately leading to his removal of the game, was put in the starting lineup for the first time this series on Friday — and he instantly delivered.

Barnes' single in the third inning set the top of the order up for success — unfortunately, however, they weren't able to capitalize.

But, in the 5th, Austin helped lead the charge in getting the first run of the night on the board for LA. His full count double moved Trayce Thompson to third who came in to score on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly.

Hopefully Barnes can show the rest of the team what he sees, so they can start getting to Snell and working back into this game.