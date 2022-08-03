Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Baseball World Reacts to the Passing of Vin Scully

The baseball world paid their respects to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, Dodgers fans, and baseball fans across the country, learned of the unfortunate passing of icon Vin Scully. The legendary baseball broadcaster passed away at age 94. The news was, and still is, tough to swallow due to the enormity of his impact on the sport, and the country.

There was an outpouring of emotions and tributes to Scully.

The Dodgers Twitter account posted some kind words from Dodgers president Stan Kasten along with the announcement.

The Dodgers also posted a fitting tribute graphic for Vin.

Bob Costas provided his thoughts in long form on MLB Network.

Vin Scully announced Dodgers games for 67 years. Jamie Jarrín, the Dodgers Spanish language announcer has been broadcasting for 64 years and had some kind words for his longtime friend.

AM570's David Vassegh pointed out the coincidence that the Dodgers happened to be playing at Oracle Park on Tuesday, the site where Vin called his final game for LA.

Joe Davis and Jessica Mendoza were on the call on SportsNet LA, and did an admirable job honoring Scully.

Former Dodgers outfielder and longtime radio broadcaster Rick Monday spoke from the heart.

Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett (Orange Country Register) also helped put Vin's passing into perspective.

Magic Johnson paid his respects as well.

Former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti made a fine point - there isn't enough space on Twitter to give Scully all the love he deserves.

ESPN's Jeff Passan made an elegant tribute.

Giants fans and Dodgers fans alike honored the legend after the game on Tuesday night.

Scully made countless incredible calls, but his coverage of Hank Aaron's breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record is up there.

