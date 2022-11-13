Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency

Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney

The Dodgers have a handful of big names which are free agents this winter. We all heard the names and news of Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Clayton Kershaw at the time. LA has a lot more decisions to make among their free agents; one of those names is southpaw Andrew Heaney.

Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholas-Smith reports that Toronto may seek the one-year Dodger this winter. 

The Blue Jays are also seeking an arm, so I'm sure they'll make a push for Heaney. The lefty revitalized his career with the Dodgers (as many pitchers have done) and managed to have the best season of his career. 

The 31-year-old struggled mightily in his last eight major league seasons with the Marlins, Angels, and Yankees. However, the Dodgers' pitching wizard, Mark Prior, did his work on Heaney and turned him into a sustainable starting pitcher. 

In his first year in Los Angeles, he only posted 16 starts due to injuries with his shoulder and arm, but he was great when he started, specifically in the first half of the year. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA, 110 strikeouts, and 1.09 WHIP in only 72.2 innings pitched in 2022. 

Throughout his career, Heaney has an ERA north of 4.50 and just posted his lowest ERA in his career with LA. 

The Dodgers will also look to add pitching, so we'll see whether or not they pursue Andrew. 

What do you think, Dodger fans? Do you guys want the southpaw back in Dodger blue, or let him walk? 

