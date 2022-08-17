Dodgers News: Brewers Scoreboard Operator Has Fun With Will Smith

In case you hadn't heard, Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not the only famous Will Smith in the world. He has probably surpassed Astros reliever Will Smith as the most famous Will Smith in baseball, but there's a certain singer/actor/slapper with that name who will be tough to surpass.

And the Hollywood Smith made big waves earlier this year when, after taking offense to a joke by Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, he went up on stage and slapped Rock across the face.

Well, there's nothing an MLB scoreboard operator loves more than a moderately funny joke. They're the dads of the MLB world. So it was no surprise that the scoreboard operator at Milwaukee's American Family Field decided to have some fun with the Dodgers catcher.

Under Smith's name and next to his photo, it says, "Player Trivia: Has never attended the Academy Awards."

This trivia is probably true, although we haven't checked with Will to confirm. The Oscars generally occur in mid-February, around the time pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training.

Even if Baseball Will did attend the Awards, it seems extraordinarily that he would get caught up in the sort of controversy Actor Will did. Our Will is quite even-tempered and mild-mannered, with a personality much more predisposed to watching the Oscars at home on his couch than in the front row of the theater.

But just in case, it might be a good idea for all scoreboard operators to keep his name out of their mouths (and off their scoreboards).