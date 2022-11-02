Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Heading to His First Big Payday Thanks to Service Time

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol earned Super Two status, making him eligible for a raise in salary arbitration a year earlier than planned.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol made right around the league minimum salary of $700,000 in 2022. He's in line to make nearly twice that next year, thanks to having enough service time to qualify as a "Super Two" player.

In general, players make around the league minimum until they have three years of service time, at which point they become eligible for salary arbitration and start getting a little closer to their actual value. Graterol has two years and 167 days of service time (written as 2.167), just 13 days shy of the three-year mark (180 days constitutes a full year when calculating MLB service time).

But each year, the 22 percent of players between two and three years with the most service time qualify as "Super Twos," meaning they get arbitration a year early and have four years of arbitration instead of three. This year's cutoff line was 2.128, so Graterol and two of his teammates qualify for early arbitration.

MLB Trade Rumors estimates Graterol's salary in arbitration at $1.2 million, more than $400K more than he would have received otherwise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Graterol was starting to come into his own as a reliever in the second half of the 2022 season before a pair of injuries limited his playing time. In 21 appearances from June 8 to September 25, he posted a 0.81 ERA in 22.1 innings with 20 strikeouts and no walks.

If Graterol can maintain something close to that form in 2023, he'll still be a huge bargain at $1.2 million.

Brusdar Graterol

USATSI_18718299_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_9131675_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_6223092_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18664175_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Finishes as Runner-Up for NL Gold Glove Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19159749_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins Sixth Career Gold Glove, Second With LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18046758_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals Mookie Betts Has Bowling Lanes in His Home

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Uncle Albert Pujols Officially Retires

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18935920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff

By Jeff J. Snider