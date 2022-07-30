Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Chris Martin Traded to LA, Set to Join LA Bullpen

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Traded to LA, Set to Join LA Bullpen

With less than three days left before the trade deadline, the Dodgers make their first splash.

Immediately following All-Star weekend, things got serious as trade possibilities and debates invaded every conversation and the Dodgers have been linked to just about every big name on the market. 

Today, Andrew Friedman and company acquired right-handed reliever Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. More on that in a second.

In his 31 innings this season, the righty has compiled a 4.31 ERA and a FIP just over 3. However, his strikeout rate has climbed from his career average, plus he's not giving out as many free bases from walks as he used to in the past.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With injuries to Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Dan Hudson, Blake Treinen, and more, the Dodgers have struggled to keep their bullpen healthy which makes sense why the LA team would trade for another pitcher. 

To pick up the hurler though, the Dodgers sent utility player, Zach McKinstry who made his MLB debut with LA in 2020. The 27-year-old collected, 1 homer, 4 runs, and 2 RBI in just 11 plate appearances this season.

As long as Martin stays healthy, one can expect the 36-year-old veteran to provide some quality late inning relief deep into the season.

Chris Martin

Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May watches from the front row seats in the grandstands in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline

By Selena Marquez4 hours ago
Jul 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios (43) follows though on a solo home run during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18737023_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Boasts Mind-Boggling Playoff Odds According to FanGraphs

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_16420907_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres 'Frontrunner' to Land Juan Soto Says MLB Exec

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals LA's Approach to Trade Deadline

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws in the third inning in the Dodgers 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Show Off Vintage Two-Seam Fastball in Latest Start

By AJ Gonzalez23 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to the double play thrown against the Texas Rangers to end the top of the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Rumors: Angels Suddenly Entertaining Trade Offers for Shohei Ohtani

By AJ GonzalezJul 29, 2022 2:00 PM EDT