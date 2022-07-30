Dodgers News: Chris Martin Traded to LA, Set to Join LA Bullpen

Immediately following All-Star weekend, things got serious as trade possibilities and debates invaded every conversation and the Dodgers have been linked to just about every big name on the market.

Today, Andrew Friedman and company acquired right-handed reliever Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. More on that in a second.

In his 31 innings this season, the righty has compiled a 4.31 ERA and a FIP just over 3. However, his strikeout rate has climbed from his career average, plus he's not giving out as many free bases from walks as he used to in the past.

With injuries to Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Dan Hudson, Blake Treinen, and more, the Dodgers have struggled to keep their bullpen healthy which makes sense why the LA team would trade for another pitcher.

To pick up the hurler though, the Dodgers sent utility player, Zach McKinstry who made his MLB debut with LA in 2020. The 27-year-old collected, 1 homer, 4 runs, and 2 RBI in just 11 plate appearances this season.

As long as Martin stays healthy, one can expect the 36-year-old veteran to provide some quality late inning relief deep into the season.