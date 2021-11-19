Dodgers News: Chris Taylor and Corey Seager Officially Officially Reject Qualifying Offers from LA

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Corey Seager, Chris Taylor

    Dodgers News: Chris Taylor and Corey Seager Officially Decline Qualifying Offers from LA

    It's real this time. Officially.
    Corey Seager and Chris Taylor have officially officially formally rejected their qualifying offers, as has been widely reported and anticipated. Officially. Dave Vassegh, an insider at the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, was one of those to break the news.

    The qualifying offer for this year was $18.4 million for a one-year contract. Both ended up rejecting the offers, so the Dodgers can now receive draft pick compensation if another team signs Seager and/or Taylor.

    Despite free agency, a comeback to Dodger blue, for either of them is not out of the question. The Dodgers will reportedly be among those leading teams, like the Yankees, bidding for Seager's services and many think we'll know before December 1st.

    Taylor's market is a little more difficult to identify. He isn't the greatest slugger on the open market, but no other current free agent can match his ability to play gold-glove defense from anywhere on the field. Even though his versatility is coveted, It will still be tough for Taylor to eclipse $18.4 million per year in salary. But the 31-year-old will likely make up for it in security with a longer-term deal.

    Both men have All-Star selections and well-known history of playoff success.

    No other Dodgers were given qualifying offers this winter.

    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
