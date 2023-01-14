Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Reveals Surprising Answer for Funniest Teammate

Chris Taylor joined Dodgers Nation last week for an interview where he spoke about everything from his role for 2023, the loss of Justin Turner and how big of an addition J.D. Martinez will be to the lineup and clubhouse.

Chris Taylor joined Dodgers Nation this week for an exclusive interview, where he spoke about everything from his role for 2023, the loss of Justin Turner and how big of an addition J.D. Martinez will be to the lineup and clubhouse.

At the end of the interview, however, our very own Doug McKain wanted to have some fun with Taylor, and asked him some rapid fire questions that he said were "Taylor-Made for Chris Taylor."

You can watch his answer to all the questions, including his funniest teammate, right here:

There were a lot of great answers, but the biggest surprise has to be Rich Hill as the funniest teammate. Most Dodger players usually go with someone like Kiké Hernandez, who has one of the best personalities in all of baseball. But it was nice to hear a new answer, especially one as funny as Hill.

Hill wasn't with the Dodgers for a very long time, but he made a monumental impact in the clubhouse, clearly both as a leader and a comedian. Entering his age-43 season, he's getting set for another MLB season, as a member of the Pirates rotation. The Dodgers will get their first look at the Pirates on April 25-27, so hopefully, Hill gets a start in that series.