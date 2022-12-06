Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Could Play in World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be underway in early March, and Team USA has a handful of superstar names ready to represent their country. Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt, to name a few, are ‘All In’ for the WBC.

Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw announced he will be back in Dodger blue for the 2023 season and, in an interview, was asked about the possibility of pitching for Team USA.

Teammates Mookie Betts and Will Smith announced they would play in the 2023 WBC a couple of months ago.

The amount of talent the USA assembled was ridiculous, but people are questioning the arms.

Currently, they only have Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, David Bednar from the Pirates, Dillion Tate of the Orioles, and Devin Williams of the Brewers.

Kershaw would quickly become the ace of Team USA and add another superstar name and talent.

The 34-year-old declined to participate in the 2017 and has never pitched for his country in the WBC.

It would be cool to see Kersh pitch for his country, but the risk of injury could increase for him.

He’s dealt with injuries in the last couple of seasons, and his back has been a recurring theme.

Clayton has had a Hall of Fame career, and to add a gold medal to his collection would be extraordinary to witness.

I wouldn’t be against Kershaw wanting to represent his country in these international games and join his teammates and other great players throughout the league.