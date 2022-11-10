Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Does Not Receive Qualifying Offer From LA

They want to give him time to make a decision.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers have elected not to give Clayton Kershaw the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. Like last year, the team has opted to give Kershaw the time and space needed to make a decision on his future, and not rush him with the qualifying offer. 

This does not mean Kershaw is not going to be back in LA next season. This just means he won't have to come to that decision within the next 10 days.

Kershaw had a dominant season in 2022, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA. He struck out 137, walked just 23 and showed he still has a lot left in the tank.

The Dodgers would love to have Kershaw return in 2023 to fill out their rotation, but are happy to do so on his terms. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The team did give the qualifying offer to All-Stars Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. Anderson is a real candidate to potentially accept it.

Clayton Kershaw

USATSI_19243347_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Officially Gets Qualifying Offer From LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19134797_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants GM Feels Team Can Afford to Pay Aaron Judge

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19243348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers See Trea Turner As Part of 'A Luxury' on 2022 Team

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Could Be Heading Toward Surgery

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18397526_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18876053_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18944655_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Team Not Concerned if Gavin Lux is Starting Shortstop Next Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082643_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman

By Ryan Menzie