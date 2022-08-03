Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Has a Heartfelt Message for the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Has a Heartfelt Message for the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw honored the legendary Vin Scully after hearing of his passing on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers organization and their countless fans lost a beloved member of the family on Tuesday night in Vin Scully. On Tuesday, it was announced that the longtime Dodgers broadcaster had passed away at age 94. After the Giants-Dodgers game at Oracle Park, the Giants communicated the news to the crowd and posted a tribute on the jumbotron.

In the visitor's clubhouse, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw touched on the historic importance of Scully's career (via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Just as far as the history of our organization, Vin has been through it all. Just such a special man. … Just a tremendous life and legacy that he led and thankful I got to know him.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kershaw noted his incomparable importance to the Dodgers franchise (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people who have come through, it's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly."

On Wednesday, Kershaw posted photos of he and Vin, including a photo from the team's trip to Australia back in 2014 that also included their wives, Ellen Kershaw and Sandi Scully. 

"The best there ever was. When you think of the history of the Dodgers, you think of Vin. An incredible man with an incredible legacy and I’m so thankful to have known him as well as I did."

From one Dodgers legend, to another.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Multi-Time All-Star Lands on Injured List

By Selena Marquez30 minutes ago
USATSI_18645925_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Joe Davis' Touching In-Game Tribute to Vin Scully

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_10368775_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Most Memorable Dodgers Moments & Signature Calls

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
USATSI_14499705_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Past and Present React to the Passing of LA Icon Vin Scully

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18027042_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Flock to Dodger Stadium in an Homage to the Late Vin Scully

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_10368775_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Baseball World Reacts to the Passing of Vin Scully

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18797824_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

By Selena Marquez6 hours ago
Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago