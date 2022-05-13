Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lands on Injured List

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is headed to the IL.

Perhaps it was too good to be true. After missing most of the second half of 2021, and the entire postseason due to an elbow injury, Clayton Kershaw was off to a blistering start this season. He owns a 1.80 ERA and a microscopic 0.73 WHIP. In April, Kershaw even sniffed throwing a perfect game. Clayton looked to have turned back the clock.

But this morning, Dodgers fans got their least favorite Twitter push notification:

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers recalled left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger.

At this time, it's unknown how long Kershaw will be out for, but considering his injury history over the last few years, his current hip injury is certainly cause for concern.

Now, it will be up to Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, and the rest of the starters to keep the boat afloat until Kershaw returns. 

