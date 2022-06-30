Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Provides Brutally Honest Review of His Coors Field Outing On Tuesday

Death. Taxes. And pitching a horrible game at Coors Field. Those are the three definites in life as a NL starting pitcher. On Tuesday night, Clayton Kershaw was reminded of what it's like to pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Kershaw took the mound hoping to right the ship for the Dodgers after they logged a disappointing 4-0 loss on Monday. It was quite the opposite.

The Rockies jumped on Kershaw from the start as he struggled with his control. The lefty walked four batters for the first time in years as the rockies scored in each of the first four innings. Clayton gave up nine hits, including two home runs, in just four innings of work to balloon his ERA to 2.94.

After the game, Kershaw was blunt with his personal performance review.

“I’m going to go with, just not overthink it and just say I sucked today. Thankfully they’ll let me do it again in five days. But not a lot of positives today, for sure. …I haven’t been that bad in a long time. It was good. Check you where you’re at. Remember this game’s not easy. Get going again.”

As it pencils out currently, he should get his next start on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.