Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims Postseason Strikeout Lead

As it turns out, Clayton Kershaw was just taking a temporary break from his status as career postseason strikeout leader. Kershaw began the month as the career leader with 207 career playoff strikeouts but held just a two-K edge over Justin Verlander's 205.

Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS for the Astros against the Mariners, and while he was just absolutely awful, he did have three strikeouts to go along with his six runs allowed in four innings. That put Ben Verlander's brother at 208 career K's in the postseason, one ahead of Kershaw.

Last night, the pendulum swung back to Kersh, who started Game 2 of the NLDS for the Dodgers against the Padres and took back the lead.

Kershaw had a solid game, taking a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings, the same line Julio Urias posted the night before in a victory. Most importantly for this conversation, Kershaw also matched Urias's six strikeouts, putting him at 213 for his October career and giving him a little more of a cushion over Verlander.

The lead could change hands another time or two this month, depending on how deep the two teams go into the postseason. Verlander will likely get another start in the ALDS if it goes five games, while Kershaw's next start would come in the NLCS if Los Angeles can get there. For their postseason careers, Verlander a 9.8 K/9 and Kershaw's is 9.9.

Unfortunately, Kershaw reclaiming that lead was about the only thing that went well for the Dodgers last night as they dropped Game 2, 5-3. The series resumes with Game 3 in San Diego on Friday night.