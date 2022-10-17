Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reflects On Falling Short of World Series Once Again

So, the Dodgers won 111 regular season games just to fall in the NLDS to their division rival the Padres, multiple games short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series.

Clayton Kershaw, who got the start for Game 2 of the NLDS wasn't expecting to be headed back to Texas anytime soon after the remarkable regular season that the team put together.

After the upset loss on Saturday night, the nine-time All-Star pitcher gave credit where credit was due.

“That’s just baseball sometimes...They had great at-bats. I’m not trying to take anything away. But Nola, if he hits it right to Freddie, it’s a double play. Kim hits it six inches closer to Muncy, he makes the play...It’s just a game of inches. It’s not like they hit those balls super hard. They just hit them in good places. That’s the way baseball goes sometimes.”

Not only was the Padres hitting especially good in that seventh inning as the once-dominant LA team slowly started to come undone, but the Dodgers' lack of action at the plate was also to blame for the disappointing end to the season.

We all know this and so does Kershaw. He watched the series fall apart right before his eyes and watched his chance at a World Series title dissolve...just like their entire regular season success which ultimately amounted to nothing.

During the offseason, Kersh is headed back to Texas but after signing only a one year $17 million contract with incentives, the future for the 34-year-old remains a little foggy.

Will he remain loyal to his Dodgers in hopes of chasing (and capturing) a second World Series ring for once and for all? Or is that more achievable somewhere else...possibly closer to home?

We'll see what happens next season but it seems for the most part Kershaw will at least play in the 2023 season just unsure of what team he will take the mound for.