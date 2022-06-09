Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Set to Return for NL West Showdown

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Set to Return for NL West Showdown

Clayton Kershaw will get the start in the final game of the Dodgers-Giants series this weekend.

Clayton Kershaw will get the start in the final game of the Dodgers-Giants series this weekend.

The Dodgers will make their first visit of the season to San Francisco this weekend for a three-game series. It's the first time the Dodgers will take the field at Oracle Park since ousting the Giants on a controversial check-swing call in Game 5 of the 2021 NLDS. LA is rolling out all three of their high profile starters in the series, including, Clayton Kershaw. 

After weeks of working his way back from a hip and back injury, and some Dave Roberts hints that Kershaw could be back sooner rather than later after his rehab start in Single-A this past Sunday, Kershaw will start the third and final game of the series. 

Roberts informed reporters on Wednesday that Kershaw will be making his sixth start of the year at Oracle Park. In his last start before hitting the injured list, Clayton threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After his start in Rancho Cucamonga, Kershaw noted that he recovered well, even after spending some time on the plane as the Dodgers flew to Chicago (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett). 

“I bounced back alright, which honestly was the biggest thing, just to make sure I bounce back. It’s been two days now and I feel pretty good. Had to deal with the flight too, which was a good test. I bounced back alright, which is what I was most nervous about."

In theory, getting back on the horse at Oracle Park should be a nice landing spot for the lefty. In 26 appearances in San Francisco, Kershaw owns a 1.52 ERA. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (46) follows through on a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Coach Reveals Secret to Tony Gonsolin's Success

By Staff Writer54 minutes ago
USATSI_18466938_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel On Paternity List, Phil Bickford Promoted

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18490362_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former LA Outfielder Get His Revenge on His Old Team

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Top Prospects Free Online Right Now!

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_15956564_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Activists Temporarily Display Banner at Chavez Ravine on Sunday

By Staff WriterJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (5)
News

Dodgers Injured Go-To High Leverage Reliever Takes Positive Step in Recovery

By Staff WriterJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18455659_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: There's a Brand New Club at Chavez Ravine

By Staff WriterJun 7, 2022
USATSI_10343696_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: LA Nemesis' World Series Banner Has Been Stolen

By Staff WriterJun 7, 2022