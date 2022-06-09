Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Set to Return for NL West Showdown

The Dodgers will make their first visit of the season to San Francisco this weekend for a three-game series. It's the first time the Dodgers will take the field at Oracle Park since ousting the Giants on a controversial check-swing call in Game 5 of the 2021 NLDS. LA is rolling out all three of their high profile starters in the series, including, Clayton Kershaw.

After weeks of working his way back from a hip and back injury, and some Dave Roberts hints that Kershaw could be back sooner rather than later after his rehab start in Single-A this past Sunday, Kershaw will start the third and final game of the series.

Roberts informed reporters on Wednesday that Kershaw will be making his sixth start of the year at Oracle Park. In his last start before hitting the injured list, Clayton threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

After his start in Rancho Cucamonga, Kershaw noted that he recovered well, even after spending some time on the plane as the Dodgers flew to Chicago (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“I bounced back alright, which honestly was the biggest thing, just to make sure I bounce back. It’s been two days now and I feel pretty good. Had to deal with the flight too, which was a good test. I bounced back alright, which is what I was most nervous about."

In theory, getting back on the horse at Oracle Park should be a nice landing spot for the lefty. In 26 appearances in San Francisco, Kershaw owns a 1.52 ERA.