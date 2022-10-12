Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate

Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles against the Padres. The ace is set to make his first postseason start since game 5 of the World Series in 2020 after missing last year due to a forearm injury.

For the first time in a long time, Kersh won't have his rotation BFF Walker Buehler pitching along with him in a postseason series. Buehler, of course, is out for the rest of the season and most if not all of the 2023 season after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery earlier this summer.

Still, that doesn't mean we won't be seeing Walker around. It was announced that he's scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium tonight, which isn't something you see often with injured players from the current roster. Additionally, the right-hander announced he will be joining FOX Sports for in-studio coverage for game 3 of the series on Friday night.

Kershaw was asked about the busiest man not on the roster before Tuesday night's 5-2 victory. The future Hall of Famer took the opportunity to throw a little potshot at his friend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Walker needs the center of attention at all cost, so he found it. I think he is doing the broadcast too. I think he is doing the FOX broadcast -- He'll be out there.

Notably, Clayton said with a grin on his face. Afterward, he shared some appreciation for what his rotation mate has meant to the team over the years.

Walker has obviously been a really huge part of this team, and we're going to miss him at this time. He has obviously pitched some huge games for us. Won a lot of huge postseason games for us, so we're going to miss him. I think it's great that we're letting him be a part of it, and I hope he gets the standing ovation he deserves."

Kershaw will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Padres in this series. San Diego will turn to their ace, former Dodger Yu Darvish in the hopes of evening the series at one win apiece. Just don't be surprised if you see Buehler being a little antsy in the dugout.

Dodgers NLDS Roster Revealed! Big Surprises, Takeaways & Why LA Left Kimbrel & Hanser Off!

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a 'Tough Conversation' with Craig Kimbrel

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082643_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn't Change Justin Turner's Intensity

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18054379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Answers an Important Question About Hanser Alberto

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to Postseason Play as Important Catalyst to LA Offense

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19080207_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success 'Has No Bearing' on October

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA

By Clint Pasillas