Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles against the Padres. The ace is set to make his first postseason start since game 5 of the World Series in 2020 after missing last year due to a forearm injury.

For the first time in a long time, Kersh won't have his rotation BFF Walker Buehler pitching along with him in a postseason series. Buehler, of course, is out for the rest of the season and most if not all of the 2023 season after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery earlier this summer.

Still, that doesn't mean we won't be seeing Walker around. It was announced that he's scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium tonight, which isn't something you see often with injured players from the current roster. Additionally, the right-hander announced he will be joining FOX Sports for in-studio coverage for game 3 of the series on Friday night.

Kershaw was asked about the busiest man not on the roster before Tuesday night's 5-2 victory. The future Hall of Famer took the opportunity to throw a little potshot at his friend.

"Walker needs the center of attention at all cost, so he found it. I think he is doing the broadcast too. I think he is doing the FOX broadcast -- He'll be out there.

Notably, Clayton said with a grin on his face. Afterward, he shared some appreciation for what his rotation mate has meant to the team over the years.

Walker has obviously been a really huge part of this team, and we're going to miss him at this time. He has obviously pitched some huge games for us. Won a lot of huge postseason games for us, so we're going to miss him. I think it's great that we're letting him be a part of it, and I hope he gets the standing ovation he deserves."

Kershaw will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Padres in this series. San Diego will turn to their ace, former Dodger Yu Darvish in the hopes of evening the series at one win apiece. Just don't be surprised if you see Buehler being a little antsy in the dugout.

