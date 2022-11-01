Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff

The Royals had a managerial opening after firing Mike Matheny, and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough had been a finalist for the job. But on Monday, the Royals announced that they were hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager, which means McCullough will be staying in L.A., at least for now.

It was the second straight offseason McCullough has interviewed for a managerial job, having been a candidate with the Mets last year before they hired veteran skipper Buck Showalter. The way these things go, McCullough figures to have his name thrown around whenever there's an opening going forward.

Both Quatraro and McCullough had also interviewed for the Marlins opening, which eventually went to former Dodger Skip Schumaker. Quatraro had also interviewed for the White Sox job, which is reportedly going to Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol.

Quatraro has a long coaching track record. He began his coaching career in the Rays minor league system in 2004 after failing to make the big leagues as a player. He left Tampa Bay when he was hired as a hitting coach by Terry Francona in Cleveland in 2010. Quatraro came back to the Rays as third base coach and moved up to be Kevin Cash's bench coach in 2019.

McCullough has spent the last two years as the Dodgers first-base coach after his predecessor, George Lombard, went to Detroit to serve as AJ Hinch's bench coach. McCullough had previously served as L.A.'s minor league field coordinator.

Like Quatraro, McCullough went into coaching after failing to make the big leagues as a player. He played four seasons in the minors before retiring, and after one season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, East Carolina University, he caught on as a minor-league manager with the Blue Jays. He spent eight years in that role before coming to the Dodgers organization.