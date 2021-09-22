Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Hits the Injured List

Just a few days ago we published that Cody Bellinger was running out of time to save his disastrous season. It seems poor Bellinger can't get a break, and he'll be on the injured list as the Dodgers head to Colorado to take on the Rockies.

Last week there was a minor collision between Bellinger and Dodgers infielder-turned-outfielder Gavin Lux. This collision apparently fractured one of his left ribs, so the 2019 NL MVP will be on the injured list. To replace his roster spot, the Dodgers called up outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A OKC.

The move is backdated to the 18th of September, so he will be eligible to be activated by the 28th.

Luke Raley is slashing .180/.254/.246, while Bellinger's slash line is .159/.237/.291.