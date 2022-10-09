Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger on What Guided Him in His 2022 Season

Cody Bellinger has had… a season. After a horrendous 2021 regular season and then exploding in the postseason, people expected him to get back into his MVP form in 2022.

Even though he didn’t reach that MVP form in 2022, he’s had better numbers this season. An uptick in his batting average, OPB, slugging, OPS, and incredible defense has been the reason he has remained in the lineup.

When the season ended on Wednesday, Dodgers insider David Vassegh asked the Dodgers outfielder how he’s been able to overcome his in-season struggles.

"You play this game for a reason. You know it's probably one of the hardest games to be successful at. When you find that success its a pretty good feeling and when you've had that success before you know its in there so you keep fighting to get it back."

And for Cody, that’s all you can do. Keep fighting, be persistent, and the time will come. Vassegh also asked the Arizona native how he’s been able to block the outside noise.

"At the end of the day no one really knows how hard this is unless you play so you learn to block out all the noise and understand that what I got in this locker room is special, and the guys got my back. Just trying to be a good teammate and good competitor. At the end of the day, just feeling comfortable and helping these guys will is all that matters."

"Teammates, staff, everyone,. We just have a great group of guys here. We just all want the best for each other and that shows in how we play the game everyday."

When you’re a part of such a great organization with great people in the front office, a part of the coaching staff, and great players, it’s easy to focus on your job. Bellinger is the ultimate professional and has been able to block out that noise and get hot at the right time.

The 27-year-old has been looking good at the perfect time, slashing .375/.346/.625 with two home runs and eight RBIs in his last seven games of the season.

If Cody can keep up his play as of late, this Dodgers team will be the scariest thing in October.