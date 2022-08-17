Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Admits He's Been a Shell of Himself in 2022

It's hard to imagine any flaws to stick out with the way the Dodgers have been playing. But despite being the first team in baseball to reach 80 wins, all eyes remain on Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel after the eight-time All-Star blew another save on Tuesday night.

Even before his Tuesday night meltdown, Kimbrel has been circulating around Dodgers news this whole season for his blown saves. The Dodgers entered the bottom of the 11th inning up 4-3, but with runners in scoring position and a bunt and walk later, Krimbel gave up a walk-off two-RBI single to Victor Caratini.

Kimbrel has been aware of his struggles despite recording 20 saves on the season and took the time to open up abut his frustrations following Tuesday's loss (quotes via SportsNetLA).

“It’s frustrating. It’s tremendously frustrating. This whole year, really, I’ve felt like I’ve been battling. Not necessarily the other team, but myself. … I just haven’t been able to put it all together. Not to say I won’t, because I definitely will. It’s coming. But I just think in the last 40-something innings, it’s been very frustrating. It’s time for me to turn it around, and I’m going to. Just come in every day, taking the ball and going out there and eventually it’s going to turn.”

Dave Roberts remains optimistic about, relaying the message multiple times of keeping Kimbrel as his starter, and hopes to boost the confidence of his closer.

Despite the approval, it's hard to imagine Kimbrel's job remaining safe if he continues to underperform.