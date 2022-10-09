Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Gasps For Air With Strong End To Season

The question that looms Dodgers fans still remains of whether or not Dodgers pitcher Craig Kimbrel will be on the roster during the postseason. After what was a hard to watch September for Kimbrel, he managed to end his season strong and now makes people wonder what this means moving forward.

Despite accumulating 22 saves on the season, Kimbrel has a 6-7 record and has five blown saves. Two losses and one blown save came last month.

However, in his final three games of October, he gave up zero hits and zero runs. What will Dave Roberts do now?

In his last five games, Kimbrel has pitched 5.2 innings and has given up zero earned runs with one hit and seven strikeouts. He has walked five batters but it has been enough to keep him at a .067 batting average during the span.

Of course a couple games doesn't automatically let the sorrows from an entire season go away and fans will not easily forget the torment. It's hard to find alot of wrong from a historic Dodgers season, but one outlier just seems to keep sticking out.

Ultimately it will be up to Roberts to handle Kimbrel moving forward even if it isn't in a closer role. Kimbrel being demoted could be the best thing that happened to him as he may have less pressure and can still be utilized on a championship aspired team.

Of course this remains speculation and is something fans may want to keep an eye on.