Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Might Have Got Better a Little Too Late

He's turned his season around since changing his walk out music... are they going to keep trotting him out there?

It wasn't long ago Craig Kimbrel was getting booed at Dodger Stadium due to his inability to close out games.

It wasn't long ago people were calling for Kimbrel to not only be removed from the closer position, but from the team entirely.

And it wasn't long ago, that Kimbrel was coming out of the bullpen to Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

As his walk-out song changed to "Let It Go," Kimbrel felt inspired to do the same with his poor pitching.

Since the change in music, Kimbrel has been lights out.

However, despite his six consecutive scoreless and hitless appearances, Dodgers insider David Vassegh isn't sold on Kimbrel being the closer of the postseason.

"When we get into October, it's going to be a combination of different pitchers to get the final nine outs depending on match ups. I can see Evan Phillips getting the final three outs. I can see Alex Vesia getting the final out. I can even see, if the Dodgers decide on deploying Dustin May out of the bullpen, and him kind of filling the role that Julio Urias did at times in 2020."

He did go on to say that he believes Kimbrel has solidified his spot on the postseason roster if he continues to play at this level, it just won't be in the 9th inning.

If Kimbrel continues to pitch the way he has, I don't think Dodger fans would be too mad hearing 'Let It Go' during the postseason, especially if it's before the 9th inning.

