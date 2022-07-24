Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blasts LA Fans for Booing Houston Astros Manager

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game was full of memorable moments. Some were good, and others were not so good. Since the game was at Dodgers Stadium, plenty of Dodgers fans were in attendance. However, LA fans were quick to criticize someone who was once in Dodgers blue.

Fans booed Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, which seemed to irritate Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. When asked about fans booing Baker, Roberts stated that he would have told fans not to beforehand.

“I was not surprised. If I had it, I wish they wouldn’t have booed Dusty. Dusty had nothing to do with it. If anything, he’s been a great voice for baseball, he was a great Dodger. So if I could take that back and prompt fans not to do that, I wish I would’ve done that.”

Now, although it is understandable why fans do not like the Astros or the organization, Dusty Baker was not a part of the cheating that took place years ago.

Dusty Baker also talked about the situation and backed up his team.

“I’ve been cheered and booed all over the country. So just do what you got to do. If they boo my players, I would prefer that this beautiful town of L.A. don’t kind of forget the past because most of the players that are here weren’t even there during the scandal."

Overall, Dodgers fans will never forget what the Houston Astros did, but fans should not punish those who were not involved, especially when it comes to Dusty Baker.