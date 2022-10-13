Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Discusses Questionable Pinch-Hit Decision in Game 2

The move has garnered a lot of criticism.
In the 8th inning of a 5-3 ballgame, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with two outs. Cody Bellinger was due up, but with the lefty Josh Hader on the mound, Dave Roberts elected to use a pinch-hitter.

Many expected it to be Chris Taylor, who, entering the at-bat, was 3-8 against Hader in his career. Or it could have been Miguel Vargas, who apparently was on the roster for moments just like this.

Or, Roberts could have just stuck with Bellinger, who was 3-12 against Hader in his career with a home run.

Instead, he went with backup catcher Austin Barnes. Barnes flied out to center field, and the Dodgers comeback chances were put to sleep.

So that begged the question: Is Chris Taylor not healthy enough to get an at-bat in the postseason right now? And if so, why is he on the roster at all?

Dave Roberts answered those questions in his postgame presser.

"Austin, I really like," Roberts said. "Hader is tough on anyone, but I just felt that Austin's short swing, it's a flat path. Hader throws the four-seam right fastball. C.T. has a swing that's more uphill."

Roberts went on to confirm that health was not a factor in the decision, and Taylor will start Game 3 for the Dodgers.

Obviously hindsight is always 20/20 with these calls. If it worked, and Barnes came through with a base-hit, we'd all be praising Roberts for his decision. Instead, we're left to wonder what would have happened if Taylor was given a shot.

