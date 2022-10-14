Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Mookie Betts to Be Fine Offensively

It's been a relatively quiet two games of the NLDS for Dodgers' superstar Mookie Betts. Betts is just 1-8 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts so far, and has hurt the Dodgers out of the leadoff spot.

The regular season MVP candidate hit .269 this season, with a career-high (and team-high) 35 home runs and 40 doubles. He became the first Dodger since Babe Herman in 1930 and second Dodger ever to hit 40 or more doubles and 35 or more home runs in a season.

He also set the franchise record for most home runs hit out of the leadoff spot, passing Joc Pederson's 32.

So you can't blame Dave Roberts for having confidence in his superstar.

"I thought the last at-bat, the double was a good piece of hitting," Roberts said. "I haven't looked at him. I don't know if it's a little -- I think there was one at-bat, there was an expanded slider off from Yu when he was 1-0. I've got to look again, but it's a little bit more magnified, as it should be in the postseason, but it's two games, and I expect Mookie to be fine.

There's no reason to worry yet, especially for someone who has a lifetime slash-line of .266/.346/.402 in the postseason. We know he has what it takes to make an impact in any series, so hopefully he gets going quickly.