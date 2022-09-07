Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Give His Thoughts on Andrew Heaney's Struggles

When you play in dominant fashion like the Dodgers have been doing all season long, you are going to get knocked for any slight blemish. For the Dodgers this week, it was Andrew Heaney's recent struggles which include giving up four home runs in a 7-4 loss to the Giants on Monday.

In Heaney's last four starts, he has delivered 36 strikeouts. The problem is Heaney also has given up 10 home runs during that span.

The home run problem also mounts on top of the Dodgers having lost five of their last 10 games, something the 92-win team is not using to being apart of. It isn't time for red alert within the team, but the Dave Roberts may have an answer for Heaney's recent struggles (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“When you’re a two-pitch pitcher – there were some changeups in there, but (Heaney is) predominantly a fastball pitcher. He made some mistakes in the middle of the plate and they took advantage. I think the main adjustment with these homers is that he’s making mistakes in the middle of the plate, heart of the plate. I think there’s some sequencing thing that we can kind of clean up going forward.”

Heaney has struggled with home runs throughout his career which include his short time with the Yankees giving up 10 home runs in 28 innings.

The Dodgers have handled enough adversity this season to figure out a different method to handle Heaney's struggles before heading into the playoffs.