Dodgers News: Dave Roberts is Not Fazed By The Noise

Dave Roberts will still be the Dodgers' manager moving forward, and with that comes the responsibility of taking heat from the media and fans.

LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke placed blame for the L.A's NLDS loss to the San Diego Padres on the players who failed to execute and rightfully so. Roberts had some to do with it, but at the end of the day, the players are the ones who couldn't deliver in the clutch. Plaschke did throw some jabs at Roberts and the President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman.

"Roberts had a lousy seventh inning in the deciding Game 4 and still needs more dugout help. Friedman failed to acquire a starting pitcher during a summer trade deadline debacle and needs to rethink his clubhouse culture."

All of that may be true, but the players at the plate didn't do their job, whether with two outs, one out, or no outs with runnings in scoring position.

Eventually, Plaschke mentioned how the offense didn't show up, and neither did the Dodgers' superstar player. Mookie Betts will now get paid over $20 million a year, and his performance was horrific.

Most Dodger fans still want the head of Dave Roberts, but that's still not happening. Plaschke asked Doc about all the noise.

"Honestly, I really have not paid attention to it," Roberts said in a phone interview Tuesday. "What I do know, there was a lot of work and preparation and thought that went into giving the players the best chance for success."

That comes with the job; there will always be those few fans, in this case, much of the fan base wanting to fire the manager. But the front office loves Doc, and a change of scenery might not come for quite a while.

Roberts signed a three-year extension with the Dodgers back in the spring.

I'm not too fond of Doc, but I don't hate him like other fans. I'm neutral about him and will continue until the inevitable comes.