Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Keeps Quiet Around Carlos Correa Conversation

The risk for Carlos Correa is not worth the reward among Dodgers fans. The talents speak for itself regardless and Dave Roberts still sees Correa as a top shortstop in the league, but there isn't much more he'd say besides that.

The Dodgers have continued to lose out on free agents and to top it off have continued to lose their own players as well. The biggest name being lost belonging to Trea Turner although many signs pointed towards it being a long shot for Turner to return in Dodgers blue.

With Xander Bogaerts now being the latest of top shortstops off the market, the last remaining possible replacement is Correa assuming the team is still looking for a top shortstop. A guy Roberts told the media he respects, at-least talent wise.

"Carlos is a heck of a ball player. I don't know that answer. What I do know is that we're about winning baseball games. Our fan base is about winning baseball games. But I don't know how this season -- but he's a heck of a ball player."

Roberts quickly shutdown any reports of addressing Correa or internal conversations.

"That's all I'm going to say about that one. We have not talked about the potential narrative. No, we have not."

The talents of Correa bring him into the forefront of shortstop conversations, but with more news coming of the Dodgers not ready for backlash from fans it's likely Correa doesn't end up on the Dodgers roster. Perhaps Roberts and the front office have a new plan in place and don't want to give too much away.