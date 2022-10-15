Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4

The Dodgers season is on the line this weekend.
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall. After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, they've dropped the next two, and will now face a win or go home Game 4 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres. The Dodgers will have to win the next two games on Saturday and Sunday, or their season will be over.

Dave Roberts says his guys understand the magnitude of this game.

"I don't think the mentality changes," Roberts said. "It's certainly a game we have to win, win or go home. We're going to do everything we can to try to win a baseball game. So all hands on deck."

He also spoke about the experience of this team helping them in a game like this.

"The core of this group has been in this position before, and we're going to approach it like it's the way it is," Roberts said. "It's win or go home. We've got to play better baseball. When we do have opportunities to cash in, we've got to take advantage of them."

First pitch of the win or go home Game 4 will be Saturday at 6:37 pm PT. The Dodgers are sending out Tyler Anderson to go up against Musgrove. If the Dodgers win, first pitch of Game 5 will be Sunday at 6:07 pm PT.

