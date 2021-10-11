Dodgers: Dave Roberts Plans to ‘Use Every Resource’ in Critical Game 3

It’s the series that the baseball world wanted, and it’s lived up to the hype so far. The Dodgers and Giants have traded blows during the first two games of the Division Series, but there is plenty of reason to believe that LA can take care of business at home.

Although they stole home field advantage away from San Francisco, manager Dave Roberts isn’t taking anything for granted. He knows how good this Giants team is, and he’s ready to treat game 3 as a must-win. When asked about the team’s plans for a Game 4 starter, Roberts didn’t want to look that far into the future.

We don’t know. I think right now, where our head is at is [to] deploy anyone and everyone to win tomorrow night.

The Dodgers had a similar mindset going into game 2 in San Francisco, and the team played with a focus and intensity that helped them even the series. Coming away with at least one win is huge for LA, as they will have Max Scherzer on the mound in what will be a decisive game 3.

The winner of Monday night’s matchup will be just one game away from the National League Championship Series, making it an important one for both sides. The Dodgers have been been through this before, however, and they understand that it’s just as important as any other game. When asked if this game held any additional significance to it, Dave Roberts wouldn’t bite.

“They’re all important, you know last night was a swing game [also]. So to get ahead and get an advantage in a series, it’s important. Like I said, I’m gonna manage this game using every resource we have to win it.”

It’s a shame that one of baseball’s top-two teams will be going home by the end of this week, but those are the cards these teams were dealt. This matchup has been as advertised through two games, and there’s no reason to believe that it won’t continue as the series heads to Los Angeles.

With any luck, the Dodgers have made their last trip to San Francisco for the year and will take care of business here at home.