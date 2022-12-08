Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan

Free agency is officially full swing and the Dodgers have not made any splash moves. This of course was expected but this doesn't takeaway from some glaring needs for the team.

All the reported players that were linked to the Dodgers have officially been signed to their respective teams. Most notably, the top pitchers in Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom along with prized free agents Trea Turner and Aaron Judge are all off the table.

The Dodgers should still be a competitive team despite the losses and no needle moving signings, but Dave Roberts opened up to the media of the teams plans moving forward. A high priority remains to replace Cody Bellinger.

Yeah, we're going to add an outfielder.... I would say somebody that can manage center field is probably a top priority, yeah.

The Dodgers are not complacent with how the offseason has played out so far, but the front office has also been open to saving their spendings until further notice. This can set the road for a huge signing for the 2024 season as the team continue to fight for championship aspirations.

With Turner gone from the team, this gives the possibility of shifting Gavin Lux to shortstop although Carlos Correa still remains a possible option for the team. Correa of course comes with his baggage from the Astros and is something to heavily consider for Dodgers fans.

The pressure is on for the front office as names continue to fly off the board, but with the strong supporting cast the Dodgers still have they will remain competitive.