    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Dodgers
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search

    Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shakes up LA Lineup in a Major Way

    After the Dodgers loss against the Giants on Friday, Dave Roberts is making some big changes.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Friday night was game one of the Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS and it did not go in the Dodger's favor. The Giants dominated and ended up winning 4-0, but it is not over for the Dodgers. 

    After Friday night's game, Dave Roberts spoke with the media and talked about changes he plans to make before Saturday. One big change Doc mentioned was moving Chris Taylor to centerfield. Although Cody Bellinger thought he had secured that spot, Doc has something new in mind. The Dodgers announced their lineup Saturday afternoon before the game and it looks like he kept that promise. 

    For game two, you will see Cody Bellinger at first base and this means Matt Beaty will not be in the lineup. Although, all eyes will be on Julio Urías as he starts for the Dodgers. Urías has had a great season with a 2.96 ERA throughout 185 innings. 

    Saturday night's game will be a big test to see if these changes were worth it. The Dodger's postseason games have not been looking great, while only scoring a total of three runs so far. The Giants will have Kevin Gausman as their starting pitcher, so things could get interesting.

    Here is a breakdown of the lineup.  

    After Saturday, the Dodgers will make their way back to L.A. to show fans what they are made of. 

    USATSI_14806500_168389824_lowres
    News

    Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shakes up LA Lineup in a Major Way

    just now
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Called Chris Taylor's Walk-Off Home Run Before It Happened

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_16904337
    News

    Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hits A Dodgers Dream Come True

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_16886930
    News

    Dodgers Announce Wild Card Roster Which Includes A Few Wild Cards

    Oct 6, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Shares Thoughts on Postseason Set Up and Wild Card Game

    Oct 5, 2021
    Sep 14, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during Game One of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Gives A Video Update on Assault Allegations

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16440451
    News

    Dodgers News: Did One Blown Call Cost LA the Division?

    Oct 5, 2021
    Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Several Boys in Blue Finished High On the Season Leaderboards

    Oct 5, 2021