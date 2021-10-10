Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shakes up LA Lineup in a Major Way

After the Dodgers loss against the Giants on Friday, Dave Roberts is making some big changes.

Friday night was game one of the Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS and it did not go in the Dodger's favor. The Giants dominated and ended up winning 4-0, but it is not over for the Dodgers.

After Friday night's game, Dave Roberts spoke with the media and talked about changes he plans to make before Saturday. One big change Doc mentioned was moving Chris Taylor to centerfield. Although Cody Bellinger thought he had secured that spot, Doc has something new in mind. The Dodgers announced their lineup Saturday afternoon before the game and it looks like he kept that promise.

For game two, you will see Cody Bellinger at first base and this means Matt Beaty will not be in the lineup. Although, all eyes will be on Julio Urías as he starts for the Dodgers. Urías has had a great season with a 2.96 ERA throughout 185 innings.

Saturday night's game will be a big test to see if these changes were worth it. The Dodger's postseason games have not been looking great, while only scoring a total of three runs so far. The Giants will have Kevin Gausman as their starting pitcher, so things could get interesting.

Here is a breakdown of the lineup.

After Saturday, the Dodgers will make their way back to L.A. to show fans what they are made of.