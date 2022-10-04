Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shares What Dustin May's Postseason Role Will Be

Dustin May has to be one of the biggest x-factors for the Dodgers as they enter postseason play. When he's on, May is one of the nastiest pitchers in the league. He's pretty much unhittable when he's at his best.

However, May struggled at times during his return from Tommy John Surgery, and ended up right back on the IL due to lower back tightness.

Before Monday's game, however, Dave Roberts shared an encouraging update on the flamethrower.

"Right now we know that Dustin could start, but we also know that there's the potential that we can use him out of the bullpen," Roberts said. "So, to build him up to try to get to three to four innings is something we're going to try to accomplish."

It appears there's a better chance May comes out of the bullpen, especially with Roberts' recent update on Gonsolin most likely getting a start in Game 3 or 4.

May could piggyback Gonsolin in his start, which would give the Dodgers anywhere from six to eight innings of coverage between two of the best pitchers in the game.

Whatever role May ends up having in the postseason, the Dodgers will have to hope he's fully healthy, and brings his best stuff.