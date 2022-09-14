Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Surprises Some With Tommy Kahnle Statement

The Dodgers got fireballing reliever Tommy Kahnle back on Tuesday in Arizona and with his return from the 60-day injured list, an unexpected option for the back end of the bullpen as we head toward the postseason.

The thing about Kahnle is... he's only appeared in 5 MLB games since the start of the 2020 season. After being a stalwart for the Yankees bullpen from mid-2017-2019, the right-hander pitched in just one game for New York before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers signed him to a two-year deal that following offseason with the idea that he would or could be a key contributor on the team by 2021.

He did eventually return in May but got hit around for 3 hits -- 2 were home runs -- 2 walks, and 3 earned runs over 4 innings before heading back to the IL with another arm ailment.

After nearly four more months on the sidelines, Kahnle returned last night and with that, Dave Roberts and the front office gets a few weeks to get some eyes on the right-hander before October.

Somewhat shockingly, the team is seemingly considering him for a postseason roster spot.

"Obviously, with his track record, I expect him to be healthy, I expect him to pitch well, and I expect him to help us in the postseason."

Dave's tone certainly makes it feel like maybe, perhaps, he's just saying the PC thing. You can't openly say this reliever has no chance. But it's still a little surprising how open the door was left for a pitcher the team, in reality, hasn't really ever laid eyes upon.

“I think the timing is good in the sense of he hasn’t pitched very much for us this year. So having a few weeks with him on our roster to get him kind of re-acclimated is a good thing,” Roberts added.

Kahnle combined for a 3.38 ERA over 15 appearances in the minor leagues this year.